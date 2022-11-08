Teen was missing for five ‘heartbreaking’ months, Georgia cops say. She’s finally home

A 17-year-old girl who went missing for 5 months has been reunited with her family in Georgia, police said.

Kaylee Jones was last seen on June 14 when she left her home in Carrollton, according to a release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. She disappeared without her phone and was thought to have left on foot.

For the following five months, the local sheriff’s office frequently shared photos of Jones in hopes the public could help locate her.

“Heartbreaking that we are four months later and Kaylee Jones is still missing,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Oct. 14.

Jones’ parents told FOX News they had taken away her phone as a disciplinary action two days before she disappeared and Jones then used her laptop to communicate with strangers on online chat rooms.

Jones had shared her address and other information with “guys” she spoke to online, her parents told FOX News.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office worked with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies during their search for Jones, according to deputies.

Then, on Nov. 7, deputies revealed an update the community had been praying for: Jones is safe, and reunited with her family.

“This continues to be a very active and fluid investigation and no further details will be released at this time due to the sensitive nature of the case. However, let us focus and be grateful and thankful that this young lady is safe,” the sheriff’s office said.

Carrollton is about 50 miles west of Atlanta.

