Teen missing from Fort Yargo found safe in North Carolina

Winder police announced Wednesday morning that the teenager reported missing from Fort Yargo State Park has been located.

Kaelyn Phillips, 16, was found in North Carolina, although police did not release where or under what circumstances she was found or why she left.

“Her family is en route to get her. No foul play involved in her disappearance. We are thankful she is safe and we would like to express gratitude for all of the support and help,” Police Chief Jim Fullington said in a release.

The chief said those assisting in the investigation were the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and staff at Fort Yargo.

Phillips was reported missing on Monday by her father, Kayne Philllips, after he found she was not at their RV, which they had been living in at the park since Jan. 22.

Philllips’ mother, Misty Phillips, had flown to London, England, on a worked related trip, but she flew back to Georgia on Tuesday after learning her daughter was missing.

A large search began with friends and residents passing out fliers and using social media in an effort to locate the teen.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Teen missing from state park in Winder found safe in North Carolina