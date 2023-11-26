Teen missing after removing his ankle monitor

TechCrunch

In case you missed it, Sam Altman is back as OpenAI CEO. In fact, every twist and turn seemed to come shockingly out of nowhere, from Microsoft's offer to hire Altman and Greg Brockman to the shock drop-in of Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear as interim CEO -- and who could've predicted the Harry Potter fanfic community tie-in. Despite the sheer chaos of how we got here, I think the result will ultimately be a much stronger and more unified OpenAI, which, while it doesn't benefit Microsoft in quite the same way as acquiring the team without acquiring the company, still means Satya Nadella and Redmond probably come out better off than before, too.