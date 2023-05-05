Teen missing after school is found dead when mom tracks her phone, Texas cops say

A 16-year-old girl was found dead after she didn’t show up for school pickup, Texas police said.

When the teen failed to appear outside a San Antonio school on May 4, her mother began tracking her phone, a police spokesman told McClatchy News via email.

While she could not see the exact location of her daughter’s phone, the woman saw that it was in an area near a stadium, police said.

She headed in the direction of the stadium and asked police for help locating her child.

As officers went to help, the mother found her daughter unresponsive at the bottom of a cliff, police said.

Firefighters and medical personnel arrived and tried to resuscitate the teen, but were unsuccessful. The girl was then pronounced dead.

“At this time it is unknown why the (girl) was at the location, but she appeared to have fallen from the cliff and died of her injuries,” police said.

The teen was identified as a junior at a local high school, according to KSAT.

“She was a member of the National Honor Society, an award-winning member of the school’s Science Fair team, a member of the Upper School robotics team, and contributed to The Keynote,” the head of the school said in a statement, according to the outlet.

A representative for the school did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

