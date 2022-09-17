Teen missing since 1969 identified; sources say she was WB girl

Sep. 16—HANOVER TWP. — A news conference scheduled for Monday by state police at Wilkes-Barre to announce the identity of a human skull found in 2012 has been postponed.

State police initially scheduled the news conference Friday morning but in the afternoon postponed the event due to circumstances beyond their control.

Skeletal remains consisting of a skull with the first cervical vertebrae and several teeth were discovered by several people searching for scrap metal in debris along Alden Mountain Road in Newport Township on Nov. 17, 2012.

The remains were examined by a forensic odontologist and sent for DNA testing at the University of Texas.

State police in a news release sent Friday morning announced the remains were identified as a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing in 1969.

Law enforcement sources said the remains are those of Joan Marie Dymond, a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from her Andover Street, Wilkes-Barre, home on June 25, 1969.

When Dymond was reported missing, she was described as having light brown hair parted in the middle, brown eyes, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighed 125 pounds. She was wearing a brown blouse with long sleeves and flowered slacks, according to a notice published in the Wilkes-Barre Record newspaper on July 3, 1969.

A Wilkes-Barre juvenile police officer investigating Dymond's disappearance in 1969 reported he checked with police departments in Atlantic City, N.J., and New York City, N.Y.

Dymond was the daughter of George F. Dymond and his wife, Anne Rose. George Dymond, a War World II veteran, died Aug. 4, 1984, and Anne Rose died Sept. 2, 2000.

State police said the news conference will be rescheduled for a later date.