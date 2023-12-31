Teen 'mistakenly' boards wrong flight to Puerto Rico instead of Cleveland

A 16-year-old boy “mistakenly” boarded the wrong Frontier Airlines flight earlier this month, the airline said.

The teenager intended to fly from Tampa, Florida, to Cleveland, Ohio, on Dec. 22, but went to San Juan, Puerto Rico, instead. The San Juan flight departed ahead of the Cleveland flight from the same gate.

“He was immediately flown back to Tampa on the same aircraft and accommodated on a flight to Cleveland the following day,” Frontier Airlines told USA TODAY in an email. “Frontier has extended its sincere apologies to the family for the error.”

Frontier allows kids 15 and up to travel by themselves, and does not have an unaccompanied-minor program offering escorts for children.

The U.S. Department of Transportation does not regulate travel by unaccompanied minors, but airlines “have specific procedures to protect the well-being of youngsters flying by themselves,” according to the agency. The majority allow children to fly on their own in the U.S. without unaccompanied-minor procedures at age 15, while some do so beginning at 12. They can also travel abroad if they have a passport.

The incident comes after Spirit Airlines put a child traveling from Philadelphia to Fort Myers on a flight to Orlando earlier this month. Another Frontier passenger boarded the wrong flight to Jamaica rather than Jacksonville without a passport last year. Aviation experts have said those kinds of incidents are rare, however.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 16-year-old 'mistakenly' boards wrong Frontier Airlines flight