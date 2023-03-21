Teen mobs clash in wild San Francisco mall brawl
San Francisco officials are calling for more police and more security after several fights between juveniles broke out at a mall. (Courtesy: Asian Crime Report/ Twitter)
A recent series of incidents at Stonestown Galleria, involving juveniles who are fighting one another and setting off pepper spray, has prompted police investigations as well as changes to security measures at the San Francisco shopping mall.
Officials are calling for more security and more police after several groups of juveniles were spotted on video beating up each other inside a San Francisco mall.
There have been multiple, brutal fights at San Francisco's Stonestown Galleria shopping center involving young people. Da Lin reports. (3-19-23)
I feel like I'm always watching over my back" -- she told KPIX news
