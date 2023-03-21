Teen mobs clash in wild San Francisco mall brawl

The Telegraph

As maddening as transgender ideology can be on this side of the pond, the US stands as a reminder that things could be so much worse. Minnesota’s Democratic Lieutenant Governor, Peggy Flanagan, has given full-throated support for an executive order aimed at protecting access to “gender affirming care” such as sex changes and puberty blockers. “When our children tell us who they are”, she said, “it is our job as grown-ups to listen and to believe them. That’s what it means to be a good parent”.