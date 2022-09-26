Teen mom and baby shot to death in Fresno identified. Police looking for killer

Fresno police said Monday they continue to search for the killer of a teen mom and her infant girl, who were both identified the same day.

An unknown person shot and killed Yanelly Solorio Rivera, 18, and her 3-week-old girl, Celine Solorio Rivera, around 7:20 a.m. Saturday inside a home near Fruit and Jensen avenues, police said.

Both were shot in the upper body, police said Monday.

Family members outside the home on Saturday told police they heard shots fired inside of the rural home among trees in the middle of an orchard, police said.

Police said they didn’t immediately know how many people were living in the home, or if there was a disturbance prior to the shooting.

Chief Paco Balderrama released a statement Monday on the double killing, saying any homicide is unacceptable.

“But when the victim is an innocent, 3-week-old infant it becomes indescribably horrendous, and completely unacceptable,” he said. “This senseless crime has not only deeply impacted the lives of a family, but every single first responder on this horrific scene.”

“We will solve this murder and bring justice to the family,” he continued. “Our officers and detectives are diligently working to identify those responsible, and we will not rest until that occurs.”

The mother and baby’s deaths bring Fresno’s homicide total to 45 this year and came amid a violent weekend.

Two other Fresno homicides happened earlier in the day: A fatal stabbing in downtown Fresno, and a man found dead of trauma to his body in the Tower District area.

Anyone calling with information can remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

Yanelly Solorio Rivera, 18, and her 3-week-old infant daughter, Celine Solorio Rivera, were killed on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Fresno, police said.

Crime tape around Fruit and Jensen avenues in southwest Fresno blocking off an area near a fatal shooting on Sept. 24, 2022 that left a teenage mother and her baby dead.