Teen mom, two kids missing in Franklin Township

The Franklin Township Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teen and her children.

Kaylani Peralta, 17, Daniel Peralta, 1, and Olivia Peralta, 4 months, have been entered into the National Crime Information Center as missing, according to officials.

A post shared to the Franklin PD's Facebook page Tuesday said that Peralta and her children left her residence off of Central Avenue in Buena Borough on Nov. 6 and are believed to be in the Atlantic City area.

Officials are urging anyone with information on the trio's whereabouts to contact the Franklin Township Police Department at 856-694-1414.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Buena mother, two children, registered as missing