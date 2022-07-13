Teen, mother arrested after 17-year-old found shot to death in metro park

A 17-year-old and his mother have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a Douglasville teen.

The incident happened at Jesse Davis Park in Douglasville Tuesday night, near the park’s football field. Investigators said the victim was also 17 years old.

In a post on the police department’s Facebook page, Douglasville Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks said the shooting was not random and that the teens involved knew each other.

Police have arrested Joshua Blakely, 17, and his mother, Lakeisha Blakely, 41, in connection with the killing.

Joshua Blakely has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a stolen firearm, tampering with evidence and making false statements.

Lakeisha Blakely, 41, was charged with tampering with evidence, theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction of officers.

Sparks said the teen’s death was the second homicide within the city limits in less than a week involving young people.

The other killing happened last Wednesday in the Douglas Commons Shopping Center.

Police said this is still an active investigation. Investigators have not released the identity of the teen who was killed.

