Teen murder suspect reportedly shot other teen multiple times in the back at McDonald's

McDonald's on South 51st Avenue and West Baseline Road in Phoenix where two men were shot, one of them fatally, on March 2, 2022.

16-year-old Christopher Track shot and killed another 16-year-old boy working at a McDonald's in Phoenix last week. Track shot him in the back multiple times as he was walking away, according to court documents.

The documents Phoenix police filed in court claim Track entered the McDonald's near Broadway Road and 51st Avenue on March 2 at around 10:10 a.m. and got in a physical fight with Prince Nedd in the bathroom.

Documents say surveillance footage showed Track follow Nedd out of the bathroom and shoot him multiple times before fleeing the restaurant, but he eventually turned himself in to Phoenix police on Monday around 11:50 a.m. Nedd was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner determined Nedd’s cause of death to be gunshot wounds.

Track was booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder where he’s being held on a cash-only $1 million bond. His next scheduled court appearance is on March 14 in Maricopa County Superior Court.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Track would be tried as an adult.

