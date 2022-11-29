Teen murdered at candlelight vigil for another homicide victim

DeKalb police are trying to identify the person who opened fire on a candlelight vigil Sunday night, killing a 17-year-old, and wounding a 16-year-old and 11-year-old.

“We heard a lot gunshots, and I ran to the door to make sure my kids were not outside,” said a neighbor.

An apartment resident, who didn’t wish to be identified, told Channel 2 Action News that vigil attendees rushed to her door to escape the gunfire.

“They were at the door and ended up having to come inside. They were taking cover in my apartment. They were very scared,” said the resident.

The vigil, at the Highlands of East Atlanta, was being held in memory of another teen who was shot and killed in an unrelated incident in the area Friday.

Police said the 11-year-old was struck in the finger and taken to a nearby Walmart. The condition of the wounded teen and child isn’t known.

Residents say they are fed up with gun violence involving young people.

“It’s crazy, and it needs to stop. It needs to stop. I don’t want my kids outside at all,” said the resident.

Police said the gunman fled. They are investigating to determine any connection between the vigil shooting and the otherfatal shooting Friday.

