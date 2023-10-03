A teen was murdered at an NC vape shop. What happened to his killer?

Two years after a shooting outside of a vape shop in Zebulon killed a 17-year-old, a Wake County man has been convicted of the teen’s murder.

On Monday, Javion Whitfield pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Wake County court.

On July 20, 2021, Carlton Lamont Damon Jr. age 17, was shot outside a vape store at 407 W. Gannon Ave. in Zebulon just after 6 p.m.

Damon then ran into the store seeking help. First responders took him to the hospital where he later died.

Whitfield, who was 19 at the time, was arrested the next day and charged with murder in Damon’s death. This week he was sentenced to 240 to 300 months in prison, according to court documents.

Since his arrest in 2021, he has spent just more than 800 days in jail. That time will be applied to his new sentence.