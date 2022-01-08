Teen negotiates deal in Muncie armed robbery case

MUNCIE, Ind. — A young Anderson man has pleaded guilty to an armed robbery, committed when he was 15, after striking a deal with Delaware County prosecutors.

Andregus Mel'B Taylor, now 18, was accused of robbing an acquaintance of $700 in cash, at gunpoint, in Muncie's Whitely neighborhood on July 3, 2019.

The crime took place 16 days before Taylor's 16th birthday.

His accuser said Taylor became aware he was carrying a large amount of cash when they were in a Muncie convenience store together.

Taylor later allegedly held a handgun to the accuser's neck and demanded the money.

Taylor was later waived into adult court. in a court order that noted allegations he had stolen a car, at age 14, in 2017, and participated in a break-in at an Anderson gun store in January 2018.

The Anderson teen was also alleged to have participated in a February 2018 burglary at a Muncie pawn shop.

In a plea deal signed in November, Taylor agreed to plead guilty to the armed robbery charge, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison, in Delaware Circuit Court 4.

Under the terms of the deal — taken under advisement by Judge John Feick — Taylor could not be sentenced to more than six years of incarceration.

Two other charges — theft and dangerous possession of a firearm — would be dismissed.

A sentencing hearing in the case had been tentatively set for Jan. 6, but it was rescheduled for Feb. 9.

