Teen opens fire, kills another teen during argument inside Georgia Walmart, cops say

A 17-year-old Middle Georgia boy was shot and killed Sunday evening by another teen during an argument that began in the produce section of the Walmart Supercenter in Forsyth, law enforcement officials said.

The shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. when the teenagers’ dispute spilled over into the store’s frozen food section and one of the youths drew a pistol and shot the other “several times,” Monroe County sheriff’s officials said in a statement.

Cedric James Mayes was later pronounced dead at the scene, the officials said, adding that the alleged gunman Tarmaine Jontavion “T.J.” Bowden, also 17, was soon taken into custody.

Charges against Bowden were pending.

It was not immediately clear what may have prompted the dispute.

The GBI said in a statement that police answered a call about someone “firing shots inside the store” at 6:12 p.m. on Sunday.

No one else was wounded in the gunfire.

The Walmart, at 180 N. Lee St., lies just west of the main Interstate 75 interchange at the edge of downtown Forsyth.