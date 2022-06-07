Teen passenger dies after Carencro Police pursue driver in high-speed chase

A 16-year-old passenger was killed after Carencro Police pursued a stolen car in a high-speed chase, according to Louisiana State Police.

An officer tried to pull over a Ford Explorer that was driving with no taillights at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on Louisiana Highway 182, which is North University Avenue, near Prejean Road in Carencro.

The 18-year-old driver from Morgan City did not pull over and drove away at a "high rate of speed," state police spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a release.

For reasons still being investigated, the 18-year-old lost control of the SUV, ran off the road and overturned, Gossen said. It came to a rest in the parking lot of the Carencro Community Center. The SUV was later confirmed to be stolen from Lafayette Parish.

The 16-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt and was fatally injured in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

This isn't the first high-speed chase in Acadiana to lead to the death of someone inside the car. In May 2021, a Louisiana State Police trooper tried to pull over an SUV, which was later determined to be stolen, that was speeding in St. Landry Parish.

The trooper ended the pursuit because of inclement weather and unsafe speeds, the trooper later found the SUV had run off the road, hit a parked car, overturned and crashed into a utility pole.

All of the passengers were juveniles. A 15-year-old was ejected and died from his injuries. Three others were injured. The driver, also a juvenile, was not injured.

