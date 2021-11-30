Teen at Philadelphia bus stop shot 18 times, killed





A teenager in Philadelphia was shot 18 times and killed at a bus stop on Monday.

Police said in an emailed report that a 14-year-old Black teenager was at a bus stop Monday afternoon when he was shot 18 times.

The motive for the two unknown shooters is unclear. Police have not yet made any arrests related to the incident.

The teenager was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he died shortly after the shooting.

A weapon was not recovered from the scene, although there were multiple witnesses.

Police told WPVI-TV that two people were questioned but no arrest were made, The Associated Press reported.

"Earlier today, we lost another young life to senseless gun violence--the fourth since yesterday," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

"My heart grieves for the victims, their families, and this city. While we cannot bring back those lost, the Philadelphia Police Department will ensure that these cases are fully investigated so that these victims and their families receive closure and justice," Outlaw said.