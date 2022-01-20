Teen pilot completes round-the-world feat
Zara Rutherford lays claim to being the youngest woman to have circumnavigated the globe alone in a cockpit
It follows a wave of prison breaks over the past year in which more than 5,000 inmates have escaped.
BOSTON (AP) LaMelo Ball had a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a 111-102 victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 28 points against his former team. Miles Bridges scored 22 and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 18 for the Hornets, who won for the ninth time in 12 games.
People caught with cannabis should be spared prosecution, says the public by a two-to-one majority, as they backed rehabilitation rather than punishment for drug possession.
The pilot was the only person onboard and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
The new routes will fly out of Chicago Midway and Houston Hobby airport, increasing competition for Southwest Airlines which has major hubs at both.
"I am lost. I have lost my motivation and energy I had before," Sajida told the Washington Post. "Now, I just think of peace and security."
Investigators are still examining what happened to Epstein two years after his death
The Biden administration is targeting a small group of meat packers for high beef, pork and poultry prices that it says are squeezing consumers and fueling inflation, arguing that they are abusing their market power. The U.S. meatpacking industry is dominated by a few global companies which say prices reflect a surge in demand, pandemic-constrained supplies, and rising costs for labor and transportation. "I think there's probably some truth on both sides," said David Anderson, a livestock economist at Texas A&M University, about the White House's battle with meat processors.
The LA Coliseum track has drawn the most comparisons to the ancient Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Jay-Z, Meek Mill and more want prosecutors to stop using rappers’ art — more specifically, their ofttimes violently charged lyrics — against them to prove […]
According to The Washington Post, Union soldiers set up camp at the property during the Civil War.
Cordae shed some serious pounds since late 2020, and the 'From a Bird's Eye View' rapper spoke on his weight loss in a recent interview with Big Boy.
Socialite and aristocrat dated Duke of York briefly in 1999
A feel-good story from the Raiders-Bengals playoff game.
Dakota Johnson made an appearance on 'The Late Late Show' last night, wearing a red Magda Butrym mini dress so short that Johnson was a little worried. James Corden noticed and offered his jacket to Johnson on camera in a slightly awkward exchange.
Is it the movie theater? The gym? Researchers calculated the odds of infection for any place you might go.
The family of the slain US Marine Rylee McCollum alleged in the lawsuit that Baldwin caused them "emotional distress" with his Instagram post.
When Kim Kardashian became famous, she ushered in an era of highly curated and airbrushed photos — and she even influenced makeup trends with a heavily contoured face. But what we should be celebrating is how gorgeous she looks without all of the editing. The SKIMS founder was spotted in longtime friend Allison Statter’s birthday […]
When asked about concerns among voters of color, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell implied African Americans are not Americans.