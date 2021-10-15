Teen who played role in Tessa Majors murder sentenced to nine years to life in prison

David K. Li and Myles Miller
·2 min read

A teen who participated in the slaying of a Barnard College student was sentenced to nine years to life in prison on Thursday by a judge who said the youngster's actions that day were "not an aberration."

Luchiano Lewis, 16, was charged as an adult and last month pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery of Tessa Majors, 18, who was fatally stabbed at Morningside Park in New York City on Dec. 11, 2019.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Robert Mandelbaum said there should be no leniency for Lewis because he's been accused of participating in several gang assaults while in jail in the past year.

“This is not an aberration,” Mandelbaum said. “The defendant has learned no lessons from his experience in this case.”

Lewis has said he and two other teenagers were looking for someone to rob that day when they came upon Majors, then a freshman from Charlottesville, Virginia.

In his allocution on Thursday, Lewis implicated friend Rashaun Weaver, also now 16, as Majors' primary attacker nearly two years ago.

Lewis claimed he didn't see the exact moment Majors was stabbed, but recounted seeing feathers flying from her jacket and said Weaver was carrying a knife that day.

Weaver has pleaded not guilty to murder and robbery charges. His attorney could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.

The third teen, Zyairr Davis, pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and was sentenced to 18 months behind bars.

Lewis sobbed in court on Thursday, said he was sorry and apologized to his father for failing him.

Prosecutors played security video showing the mortally wounded Majors, who was stabbed in the heart, staggering out Morningside Park. The footage was too much for the victim's father, James Madison University English professor Inman Majors, to handle as he left the courtroom in tears.

"On December 11, 2019, the hopes and dreams of our daughter Tess came to a tragic end," her family said in statement read in court by Manhattan Assistant DA Matthew Bogdanos. "Nearly two years later, we still find words inadequate to describe the immeasurable pain, trauma and suffering that our family has endured since her senseless murder."

As life goes on for Majors' friends, the victim's family said that day-to-day joy is a constant reminder of what could have been for the slain Barnard College student.

"Our hearts ache as we watch Tessa's friends return to school, perform at concerts, start new jobs, and experience things our family never will," according to the family statement.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Teen charged in Tessa Majors' death sentenced to 9 years to life

    Lewis, who was charged as an adult, pleaded guilty in September to to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

  • Lawyers: Parkland school shooter to plead guilty to massacre. He still faces death penalty

    Defense lawyers for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz indicated Friday that he will plead guilty to massacring 17 people at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High, paving the way for a jury to consider whether he should be executed for his crimes.

  • White House to meet U.S. Chamber of Commerce, retail leaders on vaccine rule

    White House officials are meeting with influential industry trade groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable as the administration races to issue a rule to implement President Joe Biden's plan to require private-sector workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Office of Management & Budget (OMB) is holding these virtual meetings, with some scheduled for Friday and Monday, that will also include the Retail Industry Leaders Association and the National Association of Manufacturers among others, according to public filings. Other powerful groups and companies such as the HR Policy Association, a forum for the largest U.S. employers, and automaker Chrysler parent Stellantis discussed the mandate with OMB officials on Thursday.

  • Robert Durst sentenced to life for murder of best friend

    New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of Susan Berman more that two decades ago. Durst, 78, was convicted last month of first-degree murder. (Oct. 14)

  • Robert Durst sentenced to life in prison

    New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for the murder of his best friend Susan Berman more than two decades ago.

  • Charise Castro Smith brings Latin experience to 'Encanto'

    Charise Castro Smith, the first Latino woman to co-direct a Walt Disney Animation Studios movie, admits that she has felt terrified at times. Castro Smith, who has a young daughter, said "it means the world to me for little brown kids everywhere to get to see themselves and to see themselves represented in a positive way and feel seen.” “Encanto,” which she co-directs with Jared Bush and Byron Howard, is set in Colombia — the land of magical realism — and follows Mirabel Madrigal, a teenage girl dealing with the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers.

  • Butterball Recalls 14,000 Pounds Of Ground Turkey For Possible Plastic Contamination

    Butterball is recalling more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey that may be contaminated with pieces of plastic.

  • Evergrande's Swedish electric vehicle unit in sale talks, CEO says

    The Swedish electric vehicle unit of China Evergrande Group is in talks with U.S. and European venture capital firms and industrial partners to find new owners, its top chief said, as its Chinese parent battles default on more than $300 billion in debts. National Electric Vehicle Sweden AB (NEVS), owned by the cash-strapped Chinese property developer, has funds to last "for a good while", its Chief Executive Stefan Tilk said, adding that several investors were showing interest in the firm. Evergrande has already missed three rounds of interest payments on its international bonds, and has been scrambling to sell some of its assets to raise cash.

  • Mental capacity at issue as Alabama man faces execution date

    Federal judges heard arguments Wednesday about whether an Alabama inmate had the mental capacity to understand the paperwork setting up his planned execution next week, with a defense lawyer arguing the man's cognitive deficiencies warranted disability assistance. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is considering an appeal by Willie B. Smith III, who was convicted of a woman's 1991 kidnap and killing. Smith is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Oct. 21 in the death of Sharma Ruth Johnson, 22.

  • Teen gets 9 years to life in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors

    Luchiano Lewis was sentenced Thursday to the maximum nine years to life in prison in the stabbing death of Barnard freshman Tessa Majors.

  • Black farmers fight back amid Texas lawsuit over $5B in debt relief

    A group of Black farmers has filed a motion to intervene as part of a Texas federal court battle over […] The post Black farmers fight back amid Texas lawsuit over $5B in debt relief appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Student burned on bus after another teen ignites ‘flammable substance,’ NC cops say

    The suspect stuffed a flammable substance into a bottle and ignited it, cops say.

  • Charges Pending Against NYPD Officer Accused Of Shooting And Killing Ex's Girlfriend

    Sources said Yvonne Wu waited inside her ex-girlfriend's home, which they shared at one time. Wu allegedly opened fire when her ex arrived with another woman. CBS2's John Dias reports.

  • Analysis-With boosters, masks and Green Pass, Israel sees a COVID-19 wave in retreat

    Four months into one of its worst COVID-19 outbreaks, Israel is seeing a sharp drop in new infections and severe illness, aided by its use of vaccine boosters, vaccine passports and mask mandates, scientists and health officials said. Israel was struck by its fourth coronavirus wave in June, fuelled by the fast-spreading Delta variant. Rather than imposing new lockdown measures, the government bet on a third booster dose of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech vaccine for people age 12 and up, mandated face coverings and enforced use of a “Green Pass” - proof of vaccination, recovery from the illness or a negative test for the virus - at restaurants and other venues, even for children.

  • Missouri man who killed two during dispute over firewood won’t be charged. Here’s why

    “None of that makes sense and it’s not right. This kid should not walk away free,” a relative of one of the victims said.

  • Off-duty NYPD cop shoots her girlfriend and another woman after finding them in bed, killing one of them, sources say

    NEW YORK — An off-duty police officer, enraged at finding her girlfriend and another woman in bed together, shot them both Wednesday — killing the new woman in the relationship and wounding the girlfriend, police sources said. The officer, Yvonne Wu, 31, who is assigned to the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn, opened fire on the lovers in a home at 19th Avenue near 80th Street in Bensonhurst just ...

  • Naked woman walks through Denver Airport asking passengers, ‘Where are you from?’

    A woman paraded naked around Denver International Airport, interacting with passengers and drawing the attention of police, according to a report.

  • A Man With a Badge Nearly Killed Her. So She Got Her Own Badge.

    NEW YORK — When her boyfriend punched her in the face, she called police. When he hit her in the head with a chair, she called again. Officers would arrive, and despite her obvious injuries — a cut lip, a swollen eye — they would turn and leave when her boyfriend, who was a prison guard at Rikers Island, would flash his own badge. He hit her more, until Katrina Cooke Brownlee, 22 and pregnant, finally moved out of their home in Medford on Long Island with her two young children, hiding out in a

  • Gangster Disciples enforcer who shot child for interrupting rap video sentenced

    A member of one of the most famous gangs in the United States was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday for his role as an enforcer, which included shooting a minor in the chest twice for interrupting the filming of a gang rap video. He's the last defendant in a case against the Gangster Disciples, the Justice Department announced on Thursday.

  • Illegal gun modification devices proliferate, resulting in more deadly rounds

    They were hanging out at Winner Gas, as they did most nights, when the bullets started flying. Police said the group were outside the gas station late last Tuesday and scrambled for cover. Four people were injured when the gunman leaned out of a passing SUV and sprayed the area with what sounded like an automatic weapon — a theory confirmed by witness testimonies and the ShotSpotter. The ...