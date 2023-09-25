Teen pleads guilty in the 2018 death of 16-year-old Sydney Garcia-Tovar

Sydney Garcia-Tovar

One of the men charged in the death of the 2018 killing of 16-year-old Sydney Garcia-Tovar has pleaded guilty, according to Butler County court documents.

Jordan Spain, now 19, was just 14 when Sydney was fatally shot in her car on Wildbranch Road.

Initially, Spain was charged with murder and felonious assault. He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

Prosecutors said the shooting occurred as part of a drug deal and robbery. Sydney's family said she was giving a friend a ride home that night. 21-year-old Joseph Goolsby was also found shot near the vehicle that night, officials said. He survived.

A memorial to Sydney Garcia-Tovar

Spain was the second person to be charged in Sydney's death. In 2021, Markeylnd Townsend, 22, was arrested. Townsend is currently serving a prison sentence for a separate robbery. His murder case is still pending in Butler County Common Pleas Court. The next hearing is scheduled in October.

Sydney was fatally shot in a vehicle in the 7500 block of Wildbranch Road in the Tyler's Creek Townhomes development on July 23, 2018, police said.

21-year-old Joseph Goolsby was also found shot near the vehicle that night, officials said. He was hospitalized and, at the time, was expected to survive.

Sydney's family said she was giving a friend a ride home the night she was killed. Her sister, Haley Garcia-Tovar, told The Enquirer she is feeling a little relief, but the arrests don't change what happened.

"We’ve been waiting over four years for some answers to have justice for my sister and my family," Sydney's sister, Haley Garcia-Tovar said at the time of the arrests. "It’s a never-ending emotional roller coaster. Even though we’re finally moving forward, we can’t bring Sydney back."

Despite her age, at 16, Sydney had already graduated high school early. She was planning to work for a few years and then enlist in the Marine Corps. After her death, her heart was successfully transplanted, saving the life of a young woman in Kentucky.

Spain is being held at the Butler County Jail on a $1.5 million bond. He is scheduled to be sentenced before Butler County Common Pleas Judge Gregory Howard on Nov. 1.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Teen pleads guilty in the 2018 death of 16-year-old Sydney Garcia-Tovar