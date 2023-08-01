Teen pleads guilty in adult court to fatally shooting North St. Paul man during gun heist

A teen has pleaded guilty in adult court to aiding and abetting intentional murder in the shooting death of a 24-year-old man during a gun heist in North St. Paul this past spring.

Abo Eshun Essilfie, 17, of St. Paul, fatally shot Anthony Robert Rojas in the head at his apartment in the 2100 block of North McKnight Road on June 19, prosecutors say.

Essilfie on Monday agreed to move his case to adult court for sentencing after waiving his right to a certification hearing and entering a guilty plea as charged before Ramsey County District Judge JaPaul Harris, said Dennis Gerhardstein, spokesman for the Ramsey County attorney’s office. Sentencing has been set for Sept. 25.

Four others face the same second-degree murder charge in Rojas’ death.

New charges

Essilfie’s guilty plea follows new charges that were filed against him last week in Hennepin County District Court in connection with a shooting at Southdale Mall in Edina a month and a half before Rojas’ killing.

Mall video surveillance showed Essilfie chasing after someone near the mall’s food court and firing several rounds from a gun with an extended magazine just before 8 p.m. on April 5, a juvenile petition said. No one was struck by the gunfire, and the person Essilfie shot at pointed a gun back at him and a suspect with him. All three involved in the shooting fled the mall before police arrived on scene.

Essilfie was identified in the video surveillance by “law enforcement familiar with him,” according to the July 26 juvenile petition charging him with illegal gun possession, second-degree assault and reckless discharge of a gun.

Essilfie has prior juvenile adjudications for a 2021 aggravated robbery in Ramsey County and a 2020 simple robbery in Ramsey County.

Hanging out, with guns

Also charged with aiding and abetting murder in Rojas’ killing are 19-year-olds Octavion Rayshawn Jones and Steven Lawrence Terry, both of St. Paul, and La Vida Rose Martinez, also known as Lavida, of South St. Paul. Austin Dwyane Mansfield, 16, of Woodbury, is charged as a juvenile and the county attorney’s office is seeking to have him certified to stand trial as an adult.

Officers were sent to Rojas’ apartment about 6:15 p.m. June 19 and discovered two open and empty gun safes, a 3D printer and money counter in the apartment. It appeared Rojas was using the printer to create lower receivers for handguns, according to the criminal complaints.

Police soon were sent to the 2100 block of Burke Avenue, which is a couple of blocks from the apartment, after a 911 caller reported that a juvenile male, who had a gun in his pocket, dropped two bags of handguns. Officers found two bags with 15 Glock 9mm handguns and an AR-style pistol.

Jones told police that Essilfie was hanging out in Rojas’’ apartment with him and the three other teens who also are charged. He said everyone had guns and they were passing them around.

Later in the day, Essilfie and Rojas went into a back room and oiled some guns. He believed Essilfie was going to trade one of his guns to Rojas for two “ghost guns,” according to the complaints. Ghost guns are privately made and untraceable because they don’t have serial numbers.

Jones told police that Martinez and Mansfield left the apartment to find Terry, who had a panic attack. Jones said he was in the bathroom when he heard a loud bang. He said he came out and “(Essilfie) gave him a look and told him to grab a bag full of guns,” the complaints said.

Terry later told police he was concerned Essilfie “would do something because a few days earlier he had told (him) that he was looking for a ‘come up,'” suggesting he wanted to make a name for himself. He said that just Jones, Essilfie and Rojas were in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

A confidential informant earlier told law enforcement that “23” and Jones “were just supposed to rob the guy of the ghost guns, but 23 shot him instead” and identified “23” as Essilfie, the charges said.

Law enforcement arrested Essilfie on June 23 after he got into a vehicle occupied by his mother and girlfriend. Officers located a handgun in the passenger compartment of the same caliber believed to have caused the gunshot wound to Rojas’ head, the complaints said. The gun was stolen from St. Paul.

