Teen pleads guilty to armed robbery, resisting arrest

Apr. 14—GOSHEN — A Chicago teen could face nearly two decades in prison after pleading guilty to felony armed robbery and resisting law enforcement charges during Elkhart County Circuit Court proceedings Thursday morning.

Kemountae Coleman, 17, appeared before Judge Michael Christofeno for a hearing Thursday in connection with a December 2021 carjacking incident in Goshen.

According to court documents, officers were dispatched to the Brookside Manor mobile home park at approximately 3:40 a.m. Dec. 12 to investigate a report of two armed men stealing another man's truck at gunpoint. The two men were later identified as Coleman, then 16, and Jason Blackman.

While responding to the dispatch, an Elkhart County deputy reportedly located the stolen truck as it drove north on Old C.R. 17 near C.R. 28. The deputy engaged his emergency lights and ordered the driver of the truck to stop, but the driver, identified as Coleman, reportedly disregarded the order and proceeded to lead police on a three-mile chase that ended on C.R. 13 when the truck crashed into a utility pole.

Following the crash, Coleman and Blackman fled the scene on foot before eventually being taken into custody, according to police.

For his role in the Dec. 12 carjacking incident, Coleman pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of armed robbery, a Level 3 felony, and one count of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony.

According to Christofeno, the penalty for a Level 3 felony is a minimum of 3 years in prison, a maximum of 16 years, and an advisory sentence of 9 years. Those convicted of a Level 3 felony can also be charged a fine of up to $10,000.

As for a Level 6 felony, the minimum sentence for such a charge is 6 months in prison, the maximum is 2 1/2 years, and the advisory sentence is 1 year in prison. In addition, a Level 6 felony can also be charged a fine of up to $10,000.

After accepting Coleman's guilty plea and finding him guilty of the two felony counts, Christofeno moved to vacate Coleman's upcoming May 2 jury trial and set his sentencing date for May 5.

SENTENCINGS

Numerous sentencing hearings took place Thursday, one of which involved Rey Garcia.

Garcia, 23, had been facing charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, though the possession charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement. The charges stem from a June 2021 arrest in Elkhart County.

With his sentencing for the Level 6 felony charge, Garcia will serve 2 years at the Indiana Department of Correction, for which he will be placed alternatively on community corrections at Michiana Community Corrections.

He was also ordered to pay all necessary court costs; fined $1,000, which was then suspended; ordered to pay a $150 alcohol countermeasure fee; ordered to reimburse the Elkhart County Public Defender Fund the sum of $300 for his public defender's services; ordered to provide a DNA sample at his cost if not already done; ordered to have an addictions evaluation and follow-up treatment; and his driving privileges were suspended for one year.

Jonathan Gaby also appeared in court for a sentencing hearing Thursday.

Gaby, 38, had been facing charges of dealing in methamphetamine in an amount of 10 or more grams, a Level 2 felony, carrying a handgun with a prior conviction, a Level 5 felony, and possession of cocaine in an mount less than 5 grams, a Level 5 felony, though the handgun and possession charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

With his sentencing for the Level 2 felony, Gaby will serve 22 years at the IDOC with 6 years suspended and 6 years on reporting probation.

Christofeno noted that Gaby may petition for Recovery While Incarcerated placement after having served 10 years incarceration, including good time credit.

In addition, Gaby was ordered to pay all necessary court costs; was fined $7,000, which was then suspended; was ordered to pay a $200 drug interdiction fee; was ordered to provide a DNA sample at his cost if not already done; and was ordered to have an addictions evaluation and follow-up treatment.

William Stott, Elkhart, was also sentenced Thursday in connection with a fall 2019 arrest in Elkhart County.

Scott had been facing multiple drug-related charges, though all but one, dealing in cocaine, a Level 2 felony, were dropped Thursday as part of a plea agreement.

For the Level 2 felony charge, Stott was sentenced to 17 1/2 years at the IDOC, plus an additional 2 1/2 years for aggravating circumstances, for a total of 20 years at the IDOC.

Of that total, 5 years were suspended, and 5 years will be spent on reporting probation.

Christofeno noted that for the executed sentence, 5 years will be served on community corrections with alternate placement at Michiana Community Corrections.

As part of his sentencing, Stott was also ordered to be placed in the IDOC's Recovery While Incarcerated program.

Should he successfully complete the program, and have no conduct violations, Christofeno noted that Stott will have the opportunity to ask the court to consider a modification of his sentence.

Additionally, Stott was ordered to pay all necessary court costs; was fined $7,000, which was then suspended; was ordered to pay a $200 drug interdiction fee; was ordered to provide a DNA sample at his cost if not already done; and ordered to have an addictions evaluation and follow-up treatment if necessary.