Teen pleads guilty to carjacking woman at gas station, robbing teacher at gunpoint, DA says

A Memphis teen pled guilty Tuesday to carjacking a woman at a service station in 2018 and robbing a teacher three days later as she arrived for school, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Dontavious Bell, 19, was sentenced to 7.2 years in prison. He was 15 years old at the time of the crimes.

The carjacking happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2018, at a service station in the 1200 block of Lamar Avenue.

According to court documents, a 29-year-old woman pulled up to a gas pump. Another car with three teens inside pulled up to the pump next to her. Two of them got out, including one armed with a pistol.

The teen pointed the pistol at her and ordered her to get out of her car and give him the keys. Then the two teens drove off in her car, with the third one following in their vehicle.

Investigators said Bell also robbed a teacher as she arrived at Carver High School around 7 a.m. on Jan. 8, 2018.

The teacher said two suspects pulled up in another car. One got out and pointed a handgun at her. The gunman took her backpack with a laptop, her wallet, cash, and other items inside.

Bell and codefendant Alfred Hill, 20, were identified as suspects and were arrested two weeks later. The carjacking case against Hill, who was 16 at the time, is pending, along with robbery and theft cases, the D.A.’s office said.

Bell and Hill were transferred from Juvenile Court to be tried as adults.

Bell must serve 75 percent of that sentence before he can be considered for parole.

