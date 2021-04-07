Teen pleads guilty to killing his mom's friend in a Bloomington hotel room

Alex Chhith, Star Tribune
·1 min read

A teenager who fatally shot his mother's friend pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree unintentional murder.

Dequan Smith, who was 17 at the time, was tried as an adult in Hennepin County District Court. Now 18, he also pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree robbery, according to a Hennepin County Attorney's Office news release.

Smith will serve nearly 19 years in prison.

Smith fatally shot Jennifer Swaggert, 39, of Minneapolis on July 12 in a Bloomington hotel room in a dispute over $270 for a storage unit. Smith's mother was convicted of aiding her son after the murder and sentenced to six years in prison.

In court, he apologized to Swaggert's family and said she helped his family in the past.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759

Recommended Stories

  • Japan's Toshiba studies acquisition proposal by global fund

    Trading in Toshiba stock was halted Wednesday after the Tokyo-based technology conglomerate confirmed it had received a preliminary acquisition proposal. Toshiba Corp. said Tuesday it had asked for more details on the proposal, was giving it “careful consideration” and would make an announcement “in due course.” Major Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported CVC Capital Partners was looking into acquiring the company for 2 trillion yen ($18 billion).

  • 2 of Deshaun Watson's accusers go public with sexual misconduct allegations

    A woman who went public Tuesday with sexual misconduct allegations against Deshaun Watson said she has filed a criminal complaint with police, the second known criminal complaint made against the Houston Texans quarterback. Driving the news: Ashley Solis said at a news conference in Houston that she's a "survivor of assault and harassment" and "Watson is my assaulter and my harasser, he assaulted me at my home doing what I love most, massage therapy." Watson has denied any wrongdoing. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Solis was the first of 22 women to file a civil lawsuit against Watson, accusing him of sexual misconduct. The first woman to file a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson (seated to Tony Buzbee’s left) has identified herself.“My name is Ashley Solis. Remember that name. ... I was afraid. I’m not afraid anymore.” pic.twitter.com/gWqX6spFmv— Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) April 6, 2021 The allegations: Solis accuses Watson of sexually assaulting her at a massage therapy session in March 2020. "I can no longer practice the profession I love the most without shaking," she said. "I hope he knew how heartbreaking that is to me."Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing Solis, said she's provided a statement to police. Houston police have declined to comment on the case, the Washington Post notes. Lauren Baxley, a massage therapist, also attended the news conference, where an attorney from Buzbee's practice read aloud a statement on her behalf in which she described Watson as "nothing more than a predator with power."The other side: Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, said previously he believes "any allegation that Deshaun forced a woman to commit a sexual act is completely false."A letter from another woman who has filed suit against Deshaun Watson is being read. That woman isn’t here. The woman called Watson a “predator with power” in the letter and says he has a “meticulously designed facade to keep his victims second guessing themselves.” pic.twitter.com/Zh2WElSvb4— Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) April 6, 2021 Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Rihanna Was Unrecognizable At An Anti-Asian Hate Rally

    The “Umbrella” singer was so incognito that when a fellow protester asked to tag her on Instagram, he was surprised by the handle.

  • Trainers and use-of-force experts fault tactics used by Derek Chauvin

    A Los Angeles-based use-of-force expert and Minneapolis Police Department trainers testified Tuesday that former officer Derek Chauvin went too far with his restraint of George Floyd. Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Jody Stiger testified that he had reviewed the case and found Chauvin's force to be "excessive" in arresting Floyd on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at Cup Foods at ...

  • Several cruise lines just moved their sailing restart dates. See when major cruise lines plan on operating again.

    Most cruises in the US won't be sailing until May at the soonest and cruise lines are consistently pushing back sail dates.

  • Police: Texas woman confesses to killing her 2 young kids

    A woman who called 911 from the lobby of a suburban Dallas police department and said she had killed her two young daughters has been charged with two counts of capital murder, police said Tuesday. Irving police say Madison McDonald, 30, was arrested and charged in the slayings of her two daughters, Archer Hammond, 6, and Lillian Mae McDonald, 1. Police said Madison McDonald walked into the Irving Police Department at about 10 p.m. Monday and used the phone in their lobby to call 911.

  • Asexuality is one of the most misunderstood sexual orientations. This is what it's really like.

    Millions of people identify as asexual, meaning they feel little to no sexual attraction to others. Still, myths about the sexuality abound.

  • Chrissy Teigen says she spent 'too many years counting calories' and now eats whatever she wants

    The model says she's thrown dieting and diet culture out the window: "If it's going to make me happy and make me feel good, then I indulge in it."

  • Matt Gaetz sought a preemptive pardon from Trump before he left office, according to report

    The Florida Republican is currently under investigation by the Justice Department over whether he violated federal sex trafficking laws.

  • Joss Whedon threatened to harm Gal Gadot's career if she didn't say the lines he wrote for 'Justice League,' report says

    The Hollywood Reporter's sources say Whedon also made disparaging comments about "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins.

  • Pete Davidson Buys New $1.2 Million Condo in Staten Island

    The Saturday Night Live star finally found a place of his own after living in his mother’s basement

  • Biden says he has not spoken with Fed Chair Powell

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he has not spoken to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, noting the central bank is an independent agency. "I think the Federal Reserve is an independent operation and starting off my presidency I want to be real clear that I'm not going to do the kinds of things that have been done in the last administration," Biden told reporters. Biden still has significant room to make his mark on the Fed. Powell's term is up next February, when Biden can choose to extend his appointment, and there is an empty seat on the Fed's Board of Governors.

  • Pfizer halts shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccines to Israel after the country reportedly failed to make payment

    The Jerusalem Post reported Pfizer halted a shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccine doses after Israel failed to pay for its most recent shipment of 2.5 million doses.

  • Amnesty International says Russia may be slowly killing Navalny

    Alexei Navalny, the prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is incarcerated in conditions that amount to torture and may slowly be killing him, human rights group Amnesty International said on Wednesday. Amnesty International said Navalny, who last year was poisoned with a military grade nerve agent, was now being subjected to sleep deprivation and did not have access to a doctor he could trust in jail. "Russia, the Russian authorities, may be placing him into a situation of a slow death and seeking to hide what is happening to him," Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International's secretary general, told Reuters ahead of the publication of the group's annual report.

  • US Army says it needs to 'regain dominance' in the Arctic, but it's still figuring out what it needs to do it

    The Army's Arctic skills have "atrophied," the top general in Alaska told Insider in March. Now the service is moving quickly to rebuild them.

  • Navy corpsman dead after shooting wounds two sailors

    A Navy corpsman on Tuesday shot two other service members, wounding one of them critically, at a Maryland business park before traveling to a nearby Army base where he was shot and killed. Authorities in Frederick, about 45 miles northwest of Washington, identified the alleged shooter as Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, a 38 year old U.S. Navy hospital corpsman.The initial shootings were at Riverside Tech Park, a sprawling, suburban-style complex of buildings that house commercial businesses. Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando: "We are now able to confirm in the Tech Park there's a military institution that's tied to the military. That's where the shooting took place. I can confirm a rifle was used."Afterwards, Woldesenbet went to Fort Detrick, an Army base about four miles away."The subject was stopped at the gate and before he was able to be searched he sped past the gate, made it about a half mile into the installation. He was pursued immediately. They were able to stop him in a parking lot."Army Brig. Gen. Michael J. Talley said he then brandished a weapon at the military personnel who pursued him. He was then fatally shot. As to whether the shooter knew the victims, Talley said they were looking into it but refused to speculate. Talley: "We don’t want to compromise any aspect of the investigation.”Authorities said detectives are still trying to determine a possible motive.

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz Sought Preemptive Pardon From Donald Trump: NYT

    Samuel Corum/GettyIn the twilight of Donald Trump’s administration, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) sought preemptive pardons from the president for any crimes he and his allies in Congress may have committed, The New York Times reports.Gaetz, 38, is currently under federal investigation for potential sex trafficking in connection with an alleged relationship with a 17-year-old girl, focusing especially on whether he paid for her to travel with him, and the inquiry had begun by the time he made the request for multiple pardons. The Department of Justice is also probing whether Gaetz paid multiple women for sex on various visits to Florida alongside his close ally Joel Greenberg, the now indicted former Seminole County tax collector. Gaetz has denied the allegations.It is unclear if Gaetz or Trump knew of the investigation into the Florida congressman, but the White House declined anyway, believing a priori forgiveness would establish an unseemly precedent, according to the Times. Attorney General William Barr had been briefed on the investigation into Gaetz and even reportedly canceled an appearance alongside the Florida Republican. It is unclear if Gaetz discussed the blanket pardons with the former president directly or if the conversation happened via aides. One former aide to Gaetz, Nathan Nelson, told the Times on Monday that the FBI had questioned him about his old boss’ activities.A spokesperson for Gaetz said in a statement to the Times, “Entry-level political operatives have conflated a pardon call from Representative Gaetz—where he called for President Trump to pardon ‘everyone from himself, to his administration, to Joe Exotic’—with these false and increasingly bizarre, partisan allegations against him.”Gaetz appeared on Sean Hannity’s show, one of the primetime programs Trump was known to watch, to advocate for a broad swath of pardons in December 2020, not long after news broke that Trump planned to pardon former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who had already pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. “President Trump should pardon Michael Flynn, he should pardon the Thanksgiving Turkey, he should pardon anyone from himself to his administration officials to Joe exotic if he has to. You see from the radical left a bloodlust that will only be quenched if they come after the people who worked so hard to animate the Trump Administration with the policies, vigor and effectiveness that delivered for the American people,” Gaetz told the Fox News host. “I think the president ought to wield that pardon power effectively and robustly,” he added. The case against Greenberg led federal agents to probe Gaetz’s conduct, and investigators reportedly believe the two may have had sex with the same 17-year-old. Greenberg is now in jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges after he violated the terms of his bail.In Congress, Gaetz has fashioned himself into a fierce defender of the former president and a conservative firebrand with a flare for media appearances. He has held talks with a suite of conservative cable news channels—Fox News, One America News, and Newsmax—about a post-Congress contributor gig. Despite Gaetz’s loyalty, Donald Trump has not come to his defense as the political fallout from the investigation continues.Gaetz has cultivated a reputation as brash and unlikeable during his three terms in Congress, as Republicans previously told The Daily Beast. He sometimes shared photos and videos of nude women to fellow lawmakers on the House floor to brag about sleeping with them. In the Florida state senate, Gaetz reportedly partook in a sexual game where male members of the legislature competed to sleep with aides, other lawmakers, and lobbyists, classifying the conquests with a point system and even dubbing one woman “the snitch” in a reference to the Harry Potter books.Gaetz has maintained that the investigation into his relationships and travel is part of a plot to extort tens of millions from himself and his father, former Florida state senator Don Gaetz, whose net worth reaches into the hundreds of millions of dollars. The footnote to the saga of the investigation veers into strange territory. A Florida lawyer named Don McGee, a Florida real estate developer previously convicted of fraud named Stephen Alford, and a former Air Force intelligence official named Bob Kent are said to have urged Gaetz to pay them $25 million earlier this year. They claimed they would use it to ransom an American hostage in Iranian custody who has already been declared dead. The elder Gaetz wore a wire to a meeting with one of the men in cooperation with an FBI investigation.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 62 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine need to be checked for contamination and may need to be thrown out, the New York Times reports

    The millions of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses have to be checked thanks to a cross contamination issue that ruined up to 15 million doses.

  • Facebook, Google, and other tech giants donated tens of thousands of dollars to a Republican group that's pushing voter suppression laws

    After pledging to halt all political contributions in early 2021, Facebook donated $50,000 to a Republican group that supports voter suppression laws.

  • Regé-Jean Page reportedly turned down an offer of up to $250,000 to make guest appearances on 'Bridgerton' season 2

    The actor, who played the duke on season one of the Netflix show has been cast in upcoming projects like "The Gray Man" and "Dungeons & Dragons."