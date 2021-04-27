Teen pleads guilty to killing Westbrook airman in 2019 Arkansas robbery

Apr. 27—A teenager from Arkansas has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing an U.S. serviceman from Westbrook during an attempted robbery of a gas station in North Little Rock in 2019.

Drequan Lamont Robinson, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of Shawn McKeough Jr., 23, who tackled Robinson during the attempted robbery, the Arkansas Democrat Gazette newspaper reported.

Robinson, who was 17 when he killed McKeough, avoids the possibility of the death penalty by pleading guilty, according to the newspaper.

As part of the plea, he will serve at least 42 years in prison, or 70 percent of the 60-year sentence, before is eligible for parole, the newspaper reported.

Mckeough was killed inside a Valero Big Red gas station and convenience store after he tackled Robinson in an attempt to stop the robbery.

McKeough was one of eight people inside the convenience store when three gunmen entered, the Arkansas newspaper reported. When the three robbers ordered everyone to the floor, McKeough rushed Robinson. A second gunman opened fire, striking McKeough in the face, killing him instantly, according to the newspaper.

Mckeough, a 2014 Westbrook High School graduate, enlisted in the Air Force and was deployed to Germany, Kuwait and South Korea. At time of his death, he had been in Arkansas less than four months.

This story will be updated.

