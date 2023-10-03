Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in Paul Billion homicide

One of four people charged in the homicide of 36-year-old Paul Billion has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, according to Minnehaha County court documents.

Soteemon Poley, 18 at the time of his arrest in 2022, was initially charged with first degree murder and burglary in connection with the case, but Monday pleaded guilty in court to first degree manslaughter, which led to the murder charge being dismissed, court records show. He maintained a not guilty plea for the burglary charge.

The manslaughter charge is punishable by up to a $50,000 fine and life in prison.

Billion was found in August 2022 dead inside a home in the 1300 block of South Duluth Avenue. The Minnehaha County Coroner performed an autopsy and determined the manner of death was homicide by gunshot, according to previous Argus Leader reporting.

The other three arrested last year in connection with the case include:

Gbo Wesfort Yuoh, 19, from Sioux Falls, for first-degree murder, burglary and grand theft

Thomas Tarley, 19, from Sioux Falls, for first-degree murder and burglary

Carnell Lavar Jimmerson Jr., 19, from Sioux Falls, was charged with grand theft

Billion invited suspects over after meeting them at gas station

A police detective was told the victim had been overheard inviting random people that he just met over to his residence on Aug. 16 before midnight.

Billion had three projectiles recovered from his body. Police determined all three shots were fired from the same gun. A fourth shot didn't hit Billion, according to court documents.

Police used surveillance footage and city cameras to identity the suspects, according to court documents.

A search warrant for Yuoh's Instagram and Snapchat accounts was executed, where police were able to determine his locations at the time of Billion's death.

Instagram messages sent on Aug. 24 also showed Yuoh is asked if he has a firearm for sale. He offers to sell a Glock 26 for $600. While trying to sell the Glock 26, Yuoh also tries to sell the Glock 19 handgun used in Billion's death, according to court documents.

The gun used to fire the shots that killed Billion matched a firearm reported stolen by a man in Florida, according to court documents.

Police used photos and videos posted to social media, namely Snapchat and Instagram, along with geolocations from the suspects' phones to match their whereabouts during Billion's death and also prove they possessed certain firearms, including the one used to kill Billion, according to court documents.

Where do the charges for the other three sit?

Yuoh has pleaded not guilty to his charges in the case. As of Tuesday, Youh was expected to have a motions hearing on Nov. 20, and a jury trial is expected to start the first week of December, court records show.

Tarley has also pleaded not guilty to his charges and awaits a jury trial expected to start Feb. 23, 2024, court records state.

And Jimmerson Jr. had a change of plea hearing in July, court records show. He's expected to be sentenced for his charge on Feb. 12, 2024.

