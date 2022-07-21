Teen pleads guilty to murder in killing during drug deal at Black Bob Park in Olathe

One of the six teenagers accused in the killing of 19-year-old Marco Cardino in Black Bob Park in Olathe pleaded guilty to intentional second-degree murder, a spokeswoman for the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

The 14-year-old defendant pleaded to the lesser charge Wednesday in juvenile court. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 24, said Melody Webb, a spokeswoman for the district attorney.

Because five other cases are pending, prosecutors cannot comment on the plea agreement, Webb said.

Carl Cornwell, the attorney for the defendant, said his client admitted his role and accepted his responsibility in the killing and they are going to move forward to sentencing.

Depending on how much credit he receives for good behavior, his client could be get out of juvenile custody when he’s around 20 years old, Cornwell said.

A second 14-year-old is scheduled for a plea hearing on Aug. 24, according to court records.

All six teens, who are not being identified because they are minors, were charged with first-degree felony murder in the fatal shooting of Cardino, of Smithville, on May 14. The teens allegedly lured Cardino to the park with the plan to rob him during a marijuana deal, according to court documents.

Four of the teens are 14 years old and the district attorney was seeking to charge them as adults. The two other defendants are 13 years old and will not be tried as adults.

All of the defendants have previously pleaded not guilty.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe has said the case was another example of “a purchase of marijuana that went horribly wrong.”