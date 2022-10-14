Teen pleads guilty to second-degree murder, willful injury in fatal East High shooting

One of the teens involved in the March shooting outside East High that left one dead and two seriously injured has pleaded guilty to three separate felonies.

Henry Valladares Amaya, 18, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury causing a serious injury. Amaya was originally charged with first-degree murder, two counts willful injury and two counts of attempted murder. Prosecutors indicated on Friday that they intend to recommend a total sentence of up to 50 years, though Amaya may face a sentence of up to 70 years if the judge chooses to run his prison terms consecutively.

In court Friday afternoon, Amaya recounted the events that transpired on March 7 which resulted in the death of Jose David Lopez, 15, and the serious injury of two others, aged 16 and 18.

In the late morning on March 7, Amaya said he went to hang out with his friends − including Octavio Lopez, 17, who has also been charged − at a house on 23rd Street. While out running errands with Lopez, including a trip to a mechanic on the south side, Amaya said Lopez received a message about a fight outside of East High School.

Amaya and Lopez then met up with a larger group − where Daniel Hernandez, 18, was also present − about a block away from the school, Amaya said.

According to court records, police reviewed footage of a Mercedes sedan, a Ford Fusion and a Ford F-150 leaving an address on 23rd Street shortly before the shooting and returning there soon after, according to court records. The suspects were also caught on camera leaving and entering the cars.

Amaya said Lopez drove the Mercedes, while Hernandez sat in the front passenger seat and Amaya sat in the back. Hernandez passed a revolver to Lopez, who then passed it to Amaya, according to Amaya. Amaya then said he used the revolver to shoot at the crowd standing outside East High School from the backseat window.

Following the shooting, Amaya said the group parked the Mercedes on 24th Street and returned to the address on 23rd Street. Amaya said he was later instructed to hide two revolvers under the passenger seat of another car.

"I hid the guns and I drove away," he said.

Investigators found 27 spent shell casings at the scene and another 15 in the three vehicles. Police believe that the defendants used six firearms in the shooting.

During questioning from Judge Scott Rosenberg, Amaya said he did not remember where he shot or how many shots he fired from the revolver.

"I shot into the ground at first, and the rest I honestly do not remember," he said. He admitted that he fired the shots intending to cause serious injury and that he knew people aside from the intended target - the victim's brother - were there.

Amaya is the fourth person to enter a guilty plea of the eight being tried in adult court.

Manuel Buezo, 17, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury causing serious injury. He faces up to 50 years in prison, though his plea agreement states that "all but 20 years should be suspended."

Kevin Martinez pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Gumaro Marquez-Jacobo, 18, is expected to plead guilty to being an accessory after the fact, providing a pistol to a person under 21, and being a person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon. He may avoid prison time, though he faces up to 4 years in prison.

The sentencing for Amaya and the others who have pleaded guilty is set for May.

Hernandez and Lopez, who Amaya said were in the car with him during the shooting, have also been charged in relation to the shooting. They, along with Romeo Perdomo, 17, and Braulio Hernandez-Salas, 17, are each awaiting trial in adult court on one charge of first-degree murder, two counts willful injury and two counts of attempted murder.

Cases for Nyang Chamdual and Alex Perdomo, who were 14 and 15 years old at the time of the shooting, are currently being adjudicated in juvenile court.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3.

