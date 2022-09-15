Teen pleads guilty, sentenced 30 years to life for 2021 killing

Sep. 15—A Meadville teenager will serve 30 years to life for his role in the killing of another teen last year at a Walnut Street apartment.

Kavan M. Boitnott, now 17, pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to second-degree homicide for his part in the early-morning shooting death of Nathaniel Harris on July 3, 2021. President Judge John Spataro then immediately sentenced Boitnott to 30 years to life in prison after accepting his guilty plea.



Harris, 19, died from multiple gunshot wounds during a 3 a.m. armed robbery and burglary at his apartment at 376 1/2 Walnut St., according to Meadville Police Department.

All other charges against Boitnott, who was just 16 at the time of the shooting, were not prosecuted as part of a plea agreement with the Crawford County District Attorney's Office.

As part of the plea agreement, DA Paula DiGiacomo and Boitnott's defense attorney, Crawford County Public Defender Wes Rowden, told the court they had reached an agreed-upon sentence of 30 years to life for Boitnott's role in the killing.

The original charges filed against Boitnott consisted of 10 felony counts, 20 misdemeanor counts and one summary count. The felony charges include two counts of criminal homicide — one for allegedly killing Harris and one for allegedly participating in other felonies during which Harris was killed. Both charges carried the potential penalty of life in prison, if he were found guilty at trial.

"Yes, your honor," Boitnott said softly when asked by Spataro if he had participated in the crime.

If Boitnott had been an adult, he would have faced a life sentence and a $50,000 fine if convicted. However, because he was under age 18 at the time, he had a minimum sentence of 30 years to a maximum of life, the judge said. Boitnott was given 327 days of pre-sentence jail credit by Spataro.

Under questioning by both attorneys prior to acceptance of his plea by Spataro, Boitnott told the court that he had been with several friends shooting dice when they decided to commit a robbery after looking at social media.

"It just came up," Boitnott said of the plans.

Boitnott said the group went to the apartment on Walnut Street and they ended up breaking into the apartment. Boitnott said he heard gunfire and remembered being shot in the shoulder during the incident.

"I apologize to the victim's family," Boitnott said prior to the sentence being handed down. "I shouldn't have even been there. I was at the wrong place at the time with the wrong people."

Spataro agreed to accept the plea and sentence because Boitnott "has taken responsibility for his conduct. He is a person who made a horrendous, horrible mistake in his youth."

In pronouncing sentence, Spataro said he wished young people like Boitnott who find themselves in a situation such as that day in July 2021 "must have the courage to know that this is not the right thing and not do it."

"I have no doubt when this nonsense was being discussed, the four of you were feeding off of each other," Spataro said of the pre-robbery discussions among the group.

Four codefendants in the case — Qwamae D. Sherene, 19; Jayden I. Speed, 19; Martavious K. Stout, 18, and Timothy Bolden, 26, all of Meadville — are being held without bond on homicide and related charges for their alleged roles in Harris' death. They all are awaiting trial in county court.

