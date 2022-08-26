Teen pleads 'no contest' in Westmont Hilltop attack plot case

Aug. 26—EBENSBURG, Pa. — One of two teenagers accused of planning a shooting at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School entered pleas of no contest on Thursday in Cambria County court.

Logan Jack Pringle, 17, pleaded no contest before Judge David J. Tulowitzki to three second-degree felony counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, one third-degree felony count of criminal trespass and one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats.

Pringle is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 3. A three- to six-year sentence in state prison followed by 10 years of probation was recommended as a part of the plea deal, although judges are not bound by sentences agreed upon in plea deals.

A no-contest plea means that the defendant does not have to admit to the crime with which he or she is charged, but does acknowledge that there is enough evidence for prosecutors to win a conviction; a no-contest plea carries the same weight as a guilty plea.

"The quick action of the community saying something when they saw something, coupled with the Westmont Hilltop School District's quick response and law enforcement's rapid action, all prevented what was going to be a true tragedy," Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said in a press release. "Mr. Pringle will serve time in state prison and will remain under supervision for a long time, thus ensuring the safety of the public and our community."

As a part of the plea agreement, Pringle will not be permitted to possess firearms or other instruments of crime and will not be permitted to reside where such items are located or possessed by other members of the household.

Pringle will also not be permitted on the property of any public or private school, educational facility or any other institution that provides care or instruction to minors. He will also be prohibited from having direct or indirect contact with any individual associated with Westmont Hilltop School District.

Pringle was arrested alongside Preston Robert Hinebaugh, 17, in December after Hinebaugh, a Westmont Hilltop student, allegedly let Pringle into the high school building on Dec. 7 and the two were spotted by surveillance cameras surveying locations.

Police said that they executed search warrants and discovered that Preston Hinebaugh had access to five semi-automatic rifles. One was described as an AR-15 that was stored in his bedroom "without the knowledge of his parents," according to an affidavit.

The pair are accused of walking through the school to examine surveillance cameras and entryways after Pringle made statements years earlier about shooting up his former school. Pringle had been expelled from the district in 2018 and ordered not to return to the property after he allegedly made threats and lit a carpet on fire with a match.

Preston Hinebaugh's father, Philson Hinebaugh, had faced charges related to the case against the teens after investigators say he gave police the wrong gun as they were executing a search warrant.

Philson Hinebaugh entered a guilty plea to a summary charge of disorderly conduct in July.

Preston Hinebaugh's case is still pending in Cambria County court.