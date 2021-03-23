Teen police say was shot and killed by stepfather in Clawson was 'loyal friend'

Ariana Taylor, The Detroit News
·2 min read

Mar. 22—The 15-year-old girl who police said was killed by her stepfather in a domestic violence incident Sunday in Clawson was a "loyal friend and dedicated student," her school district said Monday.

The district and a GoFundMe page identified the teen as Cailin Heath. Police said a 15-year-old was shot by her stepfather Sunday, after which he barricaded himself in a home and held police at bay for hours.

The teen had been listed in critical condition Sunday night after she was shot. Police said her stepfather also shot a neighbor in the leg.

"We are all truly heartbroken by this tragic news. Cailin was a quiet student with a sweet demeanor," Clawson Public Schools said on Facebook. "She believed there were no obstacles she could not overcome or find a way around.

"She was a loyal friend and dedicated student. The district is responding to the situation by providing support to students and staff as they process the loss of Cailin."

The district listed a GoFundMe campaign launched Monday to help with a memorial.

A post on the website described her as "the sweetest, kindest, most beautiful angel. ... She was a friend to many, a big sister, a little sister, a cousin, a niece, an aunt, a grandchild and an amazing daughter ... After senseless violence, Cailin passed away protecting her mother and siblings ... she's a true hero!"

Through Monday night, supporters had raised more than $19,200, nearly double the $10,000 goal.

Authorities said they received a call of a shooting on the 400 block of West 14 Mile at about 2:34 p.m. Sunday. Officers found the man had fled between his house and a neighbor's house and was back in his house, barricaded inside.

That set off an hours-long standoff with police, which ended when the man shot and killed himself, authorities said.

Officers from Troy and Royal Oak also responded to the scene. An Oakland County SWAT team, negotiators and a psychologist were called to assist when officers were unable to further communicate with the suspect.

A drone determined several hours into the standoff that the man was dead inside the house, police said.

