Teen posing with prop gun says he ‘can’t wait’ for high school to blow up, IL cops say

A 14-year-old displayed a prop gun from an English class lesson as he posted a social media message wishing for his high school to blow up, Illinois police say.

The Evanston Township High School student was sent to juvenile court for disorderly conduct after making the post, which officers learned of at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, according to the Evanston Police Department.

“Can’t wait 4 eths 2 blow up,” the teenager captioned the post, police said in a news release. Police were notified because the student was posing with a gun.

But the gun, according to police, was from a school classroom and was for a “Romeo and Juliet” lesson.

The student did not tell officers why he made the post, police said.

Evanston Township High School said in a statement the student’s family was contacted regarding disciplinary action against the teen.

“ETHS is revisiting classroom practices about the use of props such as replicas of weapons,” the school said.

Evanston is about 15 miles north of Chicago.

