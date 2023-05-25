A teen pulled a knife in a Forsyth County park; an adult then pulled a gun

Forsyth County sheriff deputies have reopened Fowler Park after investigating a fight that involved two weapons.

Authorities said deputies received reports of a fight in progress at the Fowler Park skate park Wednesday afternoon.

According to the investigation, the incident began after a verbal altercation between a large group of teens and young adults became physical.

Deputies have not said how many people were involved in the fight.

During the altercation, one individual pulled out a knife and cut a victim, giving them non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said an older adult produced a firearm and ordered the suspect to drop the knife.

Two people were taken into custody however, deputies said one was released.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

Deputies have not said what started the fight.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that the 17-year-old still in custody has been charged with aggravated assault.

The investigation remains ongoing.

