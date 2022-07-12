Teen pulls over thinking he struck a deer to find woman fatally hit, Minnesota cops say

A 16-year-old driver says he pulled over thinking he had struck a deer, but when he stopped, he learned he had hit a pedestrian, according to police in Minnesota.

Duluth officers were called to the crash at about 11 p.m. Sunday, July 10 and found 39-year-old Jessica Jimenez at the scene. Authorities say she was pronounced dead after “lifesaving measures” were administered.

The teen told police he was driving east on Glenwood Street in north Duluth when he ran into her, according to a news release.

An initial investigation into the crash found “no suspected impairment or distraction by the juvenile male,” police said, though the investigation is ongoing.

“Our thoughts go out to Jimenez’s loved ones as they grieve her loss,” police said.

Duluth is about 155 miles northeast of Minneapolis.

82-year-old strikes, kills wife with SUV during church food drive, Michigan cops say

Driver says his sneeze led to death of 15-year-old cyclist, Minnesota officials say

Man hit by car while crossing street run over two more times, California police say