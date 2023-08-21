Teen punched trooper in face, fled into woods during traffic stop in Norwell, state police say

A teenager who allegedly punched a state trooper in the face and ran off into the woods during a traffic stop on a highway in Norwell late Friday night surrendered to police over the weekend, law enforcement officials announced Monday.

A state trooper patrolling Route 3 observed a Dodge Durango speed up on her cruiser from behind, slow down, and then pull in front of her shortly before midnight, according to Massachusetts State Police. She later learned that the SUV had an expired inspection sticker and that a 17-year-old Cohasset resident associated with the vehicle had a “violent history towards police.”

The trooper tailed the vehicle to an Audi dealership on Pond Street in Norwell and activated her emergency lights after she determined that the teen was the subject of three active arrest warrants, one of them for a probation violation he incurred by not charging the ankle bracelet monitor he was ordered to wear as a result of a previous criminal case, state police said.

As the trooper approached the SUV, she spotted the wanted teen climb into the backseat and noticed that his mother was behind the wheel. When the trooper escorted the teen from the vehicle, he allegedly punched her in the face and ran across the road into the woods.

A state police K9 team and Norwell officers were called to the scene but an immediate search of the area proved unsuccessful.

The suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, surrendered at the Cohasset Police Station on Sunday morning. He is expected to face a judge in Hingham District Court at a later time.

The trooper was treated for her facial injuries and released from the hospital.

