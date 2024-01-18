Teen punished last year for Gilbert attack arrested again on related charge

Gilbert police Wednesday arrested a 17-year-old on suspicion of burglary, months after the teen was sentenced for his role in a related teen attack.

Lori Nitzen's teenage son was beaten unconscious by a group at a house party on Dec. 17, 2022. The 17-year-old arrested again Wednesday was sentenced in April for his part in the attack, according to court records obtained by The Arizona Republic.

The attack on Nitzen's son was filmed. At least two people commanded him to get on his knees. He didn't. Multiple attackers then pummeled him against a block wall. The assault occurred at a residence near Higley and Elliot roads.

Gilbert police reopened the investigation into the attack at the end of December. As the investigation was being reviewed, police determined a burglary charge could be sought against the 17-year-old, said Gilbert police spokesperson Sgt. Lorenzo Teruya.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office will not file a charging document Thursday, according to Timothy Tait, a spokesperson for Maricopa County courts. Arrangements are being made for the teen to be released, he said.

Police have not announced any other arrests connected to the assault on Nitzen's son.

The case was reopened after an investigation by The Arizona Republic in December found the "Gilbert Goons," a gang of mostly affluent teenagers, had engaged in a string of attacks on other teens in the southeast Valley for more than a year.

Most attacks occurred in Gilbert. Parents, students and community activists say members of the Goons were involved in the Oct. 28 fatal beating of 16-year-old Preston Lord at a Halloween party in Queen Creek.

Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg said officers never connected the attacks because victims did not specifically mention the gang. Victims since have referred to their attackers as being associated with the Goons, according to the department. Gilbert police have opened multiple investigations related to what officials there describe as "teen violence" cases.

Court records: Teen arrested again known to commit attacks with peers

The 17-year-old arrested Wednesday on suspicion of burglary was arrested in connection with another attack by a group of teens and was known to commit unprovoked attacks "with his peers," according to court records from April.

Less than two weeks after the attack on Nitzen's son, on Dec. 30, Stephanie Jarnagan's 16-year-old son was attacked outside the In-N-Out Burger in Gilbert. The attackers demanded money and threatened to take her son's car. He was hit in the head with brass knuckles, which required him to go to the emergency room and get staples in his skull.

Jarnagan said officers who responded told her son and husband that there had been at least three similar assaults at the same In-N-Out in just a couple of months.

Two juveniles were arrested in the Dec. 30 assault, but the 17-year-old was the only one charged.

Court records state the juvenile bragged on Snapchat about the attack: "I already beat someone's ass tn" and "he wouldn't give me his car so I punched him in the back of his head and he gave me $20.00." In another post, he posed with a shotgun.

The juvenile was charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault in the two cases. He was detained for more than three months before being placed on probation.

A report filed in Maricopa County Superior Court in April noted the teenager acknowledged "multiple instances of leaving the home with the plan to assault people for no reason."

In another Snapchat post, according to court records, the teenager "discussed going on a cop killing spree." In it, he wrote: "We've planned this and suicide by cop is the true way to go."

Teruya said the Dec. 17 assault investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the people involved should contact the department by phone at 480-503-6500 or through the department's online tip site, he said.

