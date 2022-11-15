Teen rape alleged at cheer gym

Nov. 15—Attorneys representing a teenage cheerleading athlete have filed a federal lawsuit alleging he was raped by a coach at a Marietta cheer gym.

The suit, filed last week, says the then-15-year-old victim was abused by Robert Stone, a coach with Marietta's Stingray Allstars gym on Cobb Parkway.

Stone is said to have been 18 at the time, and the incident is being investigated by multiple law enforcement agencies, with Cobb police having obtained a warrant for Stone's arrest.

Also named in the suit is Varsity Spirit, a national cheer organization of which Stingray Allstars is a customer. The suit adds to a list of allegations against Varsity Spirit, which was the subject of the Netflix docuseries "Cheer" and is facing a growing list of sex abuse lawsuits across the Southeast.

In December of 2020, Stone (18 at the time) is alleged to have asked the victim to come to his apartment, where he was allegedly raped. The lawsuit alleges further harassment within the gym and that another coach was aware of the incident, an allegation disputed by Stingray Allstars.

Stone, the lawsuit states, was allegedly protected from punishment by the gym's management because of his status as a top cheerleader.

Police investigation

The rape was not reported to authorities until September of this year, the suit alleges, after the victim's mother contacted Cobb police.

Officer Shenise Barner, spokesperson for Cobb police, confirmed the department's special victims unit opened an investigation on Sept. 22, obtaining a warrant for Stone's arrest on aggravated sodomy charges about a month later. Detectives are continuing to investigate, Barner added, and Stone does not appear in Cobb jail records.

But Anna Kline, a spokesperson for Allstar Stingrays, said the gym filed its own police report with the Marietta Police Department in September when the parent of the victim reported the allegations against Stone. Stone had already been dismissed from the team in 2021 for a separate disciplinary issue.

Officer Chuck McPhilamy, spokesman for the Marietta Police Department, confirmed the department was notified of the allegations and is investigating, but could not provide further information due to Georgia privacy laws concerning minors and sex crimes.

Kline added that during an internal investigation, the other coaches named in the lawsuit provided affidavits saying they had no prior knowledge of the allegations.

Casey Jones, owner of Stingray Allstars, said in a statement, "After 22 years in our community, The Stingray Allstars is crushed to be named in our first lawsuit. We have a long history of taking rumors of maltreatment of any child directly to law enforcement, and Stingray Allstars filed this with Marietta PD immediately upon first learning these details in September of 2022.

"Robert Stone was an athlete and part of our coach in training program with other high schoolers in the area. In February 2021, The Stingray Allstars dismissed Robert Stone and a female athlete from their 18 and under team for a conduct issue unrelated to this. Both of these athletes were finishing high school upon dismissal from our program. We are so grateful that our victim and his mother feel safe and supported to currently be competing on one of our Stingray teams. Our hearts and prayers are with the victim and his healing is paramount to the entire Stingray Allstars family."

Ongoing issues

Stone, meanwhile, has been added to the list of ineligible coaches on the website of the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF), the governing body for all-star cheerleading.

The lawsuit was filed by former South Carolina state Rep. Bakari Sellers of the Columbia, South Carolina-based Strom Law Firm. The suit is the seventh filed against Varsity Spirit related to sexual abuse allegations, according to the Post and Courier of Charleston.

The suit accuses Varsity and the USASF of being negligent in allowing predatory behavior, a charge which Varsity has denied. In a letter shared with the MDJ, Thomas Clare, an attorney for Varsity, accused Sellers and his firm of "sham litigation" in tying Varsity to instances of alleged sex abuse without evidence.

"First and foremost, our concern is for the survivors and their families," Varsity said in a statement. "Children should be protected and safe at all times, and no child should ever be exposed to the kind of abhorrent behavior and abuse alleged in this lawsuit. We reject any accusation that Varsity Spirit enabled such unthinkable behavior.

"We recently asked the Strom Law Firm to provide evidence of their multiple false and defamatory statements about Varsity. They have not. Instead, they have changed their allegations in subsequent legal filings to walk back their claims. This about-face validates what we have said all along: the Strom Law Firm has exhibited reckless disregard for the truth in making claims about Varsity that are unsupported by any evidence. To be clear, Varsity stands with the survivors and their pursuit of justice. We are outraged that predators took advantage of cheerleading programs to abuse innocent children."