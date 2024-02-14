Teen recounts Andy Reid hugging him at Union Station shooting, losing track of friends

When gunfire broke out at the end of the Kansas City Chief’s Super Bowl victory rally Wednesday, Shawnee Mission East High School sophomore Gabe Wallace jumped over a barricade and scraped his face on the concrete.

As he fled toward Union Station, he eventually lost track of his friends. He immediately thought the worst.

“My friends are dead,” he thought.

When he got into safety just inside Union Station, he said, authorities helped calm him down. What appeared to be an FBI agent said they’d help him find his friends. And he said Andy Reid hugged him, trying to comfort him in that moment.

Then, he thought he heard more gunfire inside the building, or at least close by.

“I’m pretty sure I heard shots inside Union Station, it might have been a little bit outside,” Wallace said.

“I had no idea if my friends were OK,” he said. “It’s terrible.

Police said one person is dead and up to 15 people were injured in the shooting Wednesday.