Teen recovering in hospital after overnight shooting, Orlando police say

An Orlando teen is recovering after an overnight shooting, police say.

Police say the shooting happened Friday just before midnight on Silver Star Road near North Orange Blossom Trail.

Orlando police responded to the Knights of Columbus where police said a large gathering took place Friday night.

Officers responded to a shooting call at that location around 11 p.m. and located a teen who had been shot.

The teen was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Larry Wilder who lives nearby told Channel 9 that he heard all the commotion before he could see anything.

“I heard all the commotion and came out and there were police cars everywhere, not one, not two, but a bunch. All around this road here,” Wilder said. “I heard about 15 shots, then I heard four more. It looked like Christmas. There were about 40 police here.”

According to a sign outside the hall, the space is available for rent.

Police have not released any details about what led up to the shooting or said if there are any suspects at this time.

