Teen released from prison on bond; list of conditions includes house arrest, monitoring

Dec. 28—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A teen accused in a school-shooting plot was released from prison on bond Monday, online court records show.

Preston Hinebaugh's online docket shows his mother, Gina, posted $40,000 cash — the required 10% of the youth's $400,000 bond — to allow him to be released.

While that allows Hinebaugh to return to his family's Upper Yoder Township residence, his bond conditions require him to be placed on house arrest and electronic GPS monitoring.

Through the county probation office, steps were taken to ensure there are no weapons stored in the residence.

"And that is an ongoing requirement, which means the residence is subject to random checks by Cambria County Probation," District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said.

Hinebaugh is ordered to have no contact with fellow accused co-conspirator Logan Pringle, 17, who remained in prison on $250,000 bond as of Tuesday.

Hinebaugh also cannot contact any witnesses to the alleged incident, students or faculty at local schools.

Even though Hinebaugh is already ordered to stay on his property, bond conditions also expressly prohibit him from setting foot on any school grounds, not just Westmont, but anywhere else, according to conditions approved by District Judge Susan Gindlesperger.

"Defendants have a constitutional right to bond," Neugebauer said.

"But we, the Commonwealth, are entitled to make sure the necessary steps are taken to protect the public. And if (defendants) violate their conditions, we can swiftly make sure that bond is revoked."

Westmont Hilltop's administrators and any potential case witnesses have been notified of Hinebaugh's release, Neugebauer said.

Hinebaugh and Pringle, of Conemaugh Township, face charges of conspiracy to commit terrorism and aggravated assault as well as firearm possession by a minor. Those charges are tied to allegations they were orchestrating a school-shooting plot against Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School.

Story continues

Pringle was barred from the school in 2018 due to shooting threats against the school, police previously said.

The pair was arrested after Hinebaugh allegedly let Pringle into the building and the two were spotted on surveillance cameras surveying locations while they walked through the building — and police executed warrants and discovered one of the teens had access to five semi-automatic rifles.

One was described as an AR-15 that was stored in his bedroom "without the knowledge of his parents," an affidavit stated.

Attorneys for Hinebaugh and Pringle maintain they are not guilty of the crimes and that there is no evidence that a school shooting was being plotted against Westmont schools.

Matt Zatko, Hinebaugh's attorney, has said Pringle was "buzzed" into the building by staff that day when he met Hinebaugh.

Police have alleged Pringle was making threats about the school dating back to 2018 — and prosecutors said last week additional details will be released about the alleged plot.