Teen remains hospitalized after being shot in the street near Ceres, authorities say

A teenage boy was in critical but stable condition Saturday morning after being shot in the street in an unincorporated part of Ceres, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Sgt. Luke Schwartz said the call regarding the shooting came in about 4:20 p.m. Friday. He said the shooting took place in the street in the 7600 block of Foy Avenue. The area is in what is called the Monterey Park Tract.

Schwartz said the teenager remains in the hospital. He said detectives continue to investigate, including the nature of the relationship between the shooter and the teen.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Summerton at 209-525-7032. Anonymous tips can be made through Stanislaus County Area Crime Stoppers by calling 866-60-CRIME.