Teen who reported friend had been stabbed near Centennial Trail being investigated

Oct. 28—A 16-year-old boy who told authorities his friend had been stabbed "a few times" Tuesday near the Centennial Trail in Spokane Valley is now being investigated for the stabbing.

The victim, a boy, likely had three stab wounds to the front of his torso and two stab wounds to the back, a detective wrote in court documents. The detective said in the documents filed Wednesday that the victim was intubated and incapable of talking to law enforcement.

A Spokane Valley Police Department news release on Wednesday said the victim was in "critical but stable condition."

Around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, the 16-year-old boy, who is "severely autistic" according to the boy's father, called to report his friend was stabbed in his "rib cage area" in the woods near the Centennial Trail by the Spokane River, documents said. The teen said the suspect was a 30-year-old white man with a mustache wearing black clothing and black shoes.

Deputies were dispatched to a nearby apartment complex at 16621 E. Indiana Ave., court records said. They did not locate anyone matching the description provided by the teen.

The release said a K-9 unit and air support also searched for the suspect. Other people in the area told deputies they did not see anyone who fit that description, documents said.

The 16-year-old told deputies he and his friend were shooting a pellet gun in a wooded area near the river prior to the stabbing. The release said the teen walked away for a minute into the trees.

Documents indicated the teen returned to the shooting area and saw the suspect running away before the teen noticed his friend had been stabbed multiple times. The teen said he used his knife to cut a plastic water bottle to create a device to help his injured friend breathe, documents said.

The teen told deputies he threw the knife into the woods prior to deputies arriving because he was scared. Deputies searched the area where the teen said he threw the knife but could not find it.

When deputies started to suspect the teen's involvement may have been "something other than a witness/complainant," deputies stopped questioning him and detained him in a patrol vehicle, according to documents.

Another detective said possible blood was on the boy's clothing. A warrant was sought to collect evidence from the boy for his potential involvement in the assault.

The release said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference No. 10142954.