Teen reportedly found with ghost gun after Hartford police alerted to 19 gunshots

A teenager was arrested Wednesday with a ghost gun equipped with an automatic switch and a high-capacity magazine shortly after a barrage of gunfire was detected in Hartford, police said.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Washington Street at 3:50 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter notification that detected 19 gunshots, according to the Hartford Police Department. Officers assigned to the Patrol, South Street Crimes and Community Service Units responded and found 19 shell casings before the police department’s C4 Division was able to identify a suspect in the shooting.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Khalil Lavoix, was located shortly thereafter on Seymour Street and was apprehended without incident. Police said he was in possession of a 9mm ghost gun that was equipped with an auto switch and a high-capacity magazine.

Lavoix was taken into custody on charges of illegal discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a large-capacity magazine, possession of a machine gun, failure to obtain a serial number, reckless endangerment and interfering with police.

Police said they are still investigating the shooting and are asking anyone with information to contact the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).