Sep. 2—A 17-year-old girl from Duquesne has reported being raped July 15 at a party on Joplin's west side.

Joplin police Capt. Will Davis said the girl reported the matter to police Tuesday, explaining that she was drinking at the party and was intoxicated when a male acquaintance forced himself on her.

Davis said the matter remained under investigation Wednesday without any arrest having been made or any charges filed.