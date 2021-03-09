Teen reports burglary in progress

Mar. 8—Fairfield Glade Police were dispatched to a residence on Anglewood Dr. in Fairfield Glade for a burglary in progress March 4 after a 16-year-old in the house contacted the department that someone was in her home.

The 16-year-old female inside the residence told a dispatcher a man she knew was inside the house without permission and that she was calling the police.

The teen told police she told the man to leave but he attempted to break in by prying on a door.

The juvenile told police the man told her the two were there to evict the residents and change the locks.

Police later identified one suspect as 52-year-old Roger J. Huettner of Rugby Rd. Neighbors also witnessed the incident and gave statements to investigating officers. Huettner left the scene prior to the officers arrival.

An investigation was conducted and upon interview, Huettner stated he was working for the owner of the property and was asked to change the locks.

The investigation revealed that the property owner, Salvatore Grasso, Rugby Rd., after being given direction by law enforcement in November to seek a court order to evict his tenant, did not have the proper court documents to evict the tenant.

Further investigation revealed that Roger Huettner was a convicted sex offender with a conviction of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Huettner was arrested, charged with aggravated burglary and transported to the Cumberland County Justice Center.

Grasso, being the property owner and employing Huettner as a handyman, was arrested for criminal responsibility and booked into the Cumberland County Justice Center.

Both subjects have a pending court date of May 10 in Cumberland County General Sessions Court.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com