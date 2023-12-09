Teen rescued from car after crash in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said a teen was rescued after a car crashed in Southeast D.C. on Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to the 1800 block of T St. SE for a single-vehicle crash with a teenage boy who was trapped inside the car.

The teen was rescued from the car and transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

