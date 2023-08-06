Teen riding minibikes with brother is killed by cable tied across path, Vegas cops say

A 16-year-old in Las Vegas died after colliding neck-first with a cable tied across a trail, police in Nevada told news outlets.

The teen, identified as Angel Naranjo, was riding minibikes with his older brother along the Las Vegas Wash Regional Trail on July 30 when he struck the cable, Las Vegas police told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Naranjo’s brother was riding behind him and saw the teen suddenly fall off his bike, the outlet reported.

First responders arrived at the scene around midnight and found the teen sitting up, police told KVVU. However, Naranjo died a short time later.

Naranjo’s brother was “hysterical” and “unable to provide further detail” of what happened, police told KTNV.

Investigators located what the teen ran into, a “cable that was tied to a pole from the fence across the pathway,” police told the TV station.

“He was a child and he wasn’t out trying to harm anybody and you’ll pay for what you did, whether it’s this life or next,” said John Lemarr, one of Naranjo’s friends, KVVU reported.

Authorities are investigating the case, outlets reported.

McClatchy News has reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for an update on the investigation.

The Wash trail system features 15 miles of multi-use trails, according to the City of North Las Vegas.

“The trail consists of a 10-foot wide asphalt path designed to accommodate a variety of users such as walkers, joggers, cyclists, skateboarders, strollers, wheelchairs, etc,” the city’s website said. “The trails are not intended for motorized use or equestrians.”

