Teen who who robbed, attacked Richmond senior citizen wants her sentence shortened

RICHMOND, Ind. — An incarcerated youth who was 15 when she was convicted of robbing and stabbing a 77-year-old Richmond woman hopes to have her sentence reduced.

Savanna Haile Young — who will observe her 17th birthday on Wednesday — in August 2022 was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with five years suspended, by Superior Court 1 Judge Charles Todd Jr.

Young, of Indianapolis, had pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 2 felony carrying a maximum 30-year sentence.

Young had been waived into adult court following her April 2022 arrest. She had been accused of running away from a Richmond youth treatment facility before breaking into the 77-year-old victim's home along South L Street,

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

A probable cause affidavit said the senior citizen's throat was cut, and she had multiple facial injuries, including at least nine more cuts, black eyes and several bruises.

The victim was treated at Reid Hospital and a medical facility in Indianapolis in the wake of the assault.

More: 15-year-old sentenced to decade in jail for injuring Richmond woman

When arrested, Young had the woman's cellphone and a sweatshirt taken from her home.

In a petition for post-conviction relief filed this month in Superior Court 1, Young contended no parent or guardian was present when she signed the plea agreement resolving her case.

She also reported her defense attorneys told her if she did not not plead guilty, "I would spend almost the rest of my life in prison, along with other lies."

"My lawyers said I would only serve seven years no matter what," Young added.

The teenager wrote she had "continued to have good behavior while incarcerated."

Young reported that she was held at the LaPorte Juvenile Correctional Facility in northwestern Indiana.

According to a state Department of Correction website, she has a projected release date in October 2029, a day before her 23rd birthday.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Teen who robbed, stabbed Richmond senior citizen wants sentence reduced