Teen robbed at knifepoint inside her Bronx home by man she met on Grindr

A teen was robbed at knifepoint inside her Bronx home by a man she met on the dating hook up app Grindr, police said Wednesday.

The 19-year-old victim met her possible match on the popular app aimed at gay men and made a plan to meet up at her apartment near E. 187th St. and Beaumont Ave. in Belmont on Dec. 29, cops said.

But after the man showed up about 4 a.m. he put a knife to her throat, snatched her cellphone and fled.

The woman was left rattled but unharmed. No arrests have been made.

Cops on Wednesday released images of the suspect in the hopes that someone recognizes him.

This is not the first time a meet up arranged on Grindr ended in violence.

In 2020, cops charged Bronx man Juan Alonso, 50, with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, for hacking up a man he met on Grindr with a machete.

Anyone with information on the robbery suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.