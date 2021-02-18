Teen robbed of phone in downtown Joplin

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.

Feb. 18—A Joplin teen's grandmother reported to police that he was robbed of his cellphone Monday afternoon in downtown Joplin.

Capt. Will Davis said the robbery of the 13-year-old boy apparently took place between 2 and 3 p.m. at the parking garage of Liberty Utilities, 602 S. Joplin Ave. A male adult pushed the boy down, punched him and took his phone, Davis said. The victim later told his grandmother and she called police.

The teen did not require medical attention as a consequence of the assault, Davis said.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.

